Houston selects Iowa slugger Jake Adams in the 6th round

The Houston Astros selected Iowa slugger Jake Adams in the 6th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday. The Hawkeye junior was the 181st overall pick of the draft. The pick comes after a historic season that saw Adams hit a Big Ten record 29 home runs.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signed his first NFL contract on Tuesday, inking a four year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers drafted Beathard with the second of their two third round picks.
Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.
The turf at Kinnick Stadium hill have a new look when the swarm arrives this fall. The University of Iowa confirmed the school's Tigerhawk logo will be featured at midfield for the first time in school history. It's the first time since 1980 that any logo will adorn the 50 yard line.
