Houston selects Iowa slugger Jake Adams in the 6th round

The Houston Astros selected Iowa slugger Jake Adams in the 6th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday. The Hawkeye junior was the 181st overall pick of the draft.

The pick comes after a historic season that saw Adams hit a Big Ten record 29 home runs. The junior batted .335 during the season with 72 RB's in 61 games while leading Iowa to the NCAA tournament.

Adams, a Brandon, South Dakota native, became the first Hawkeye since 1992 and just the second all-time to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors.