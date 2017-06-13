Iowa's Beathard signs 4-year deal with the 49ers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Beathard signs 4-year deal with the 49ers

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO (KWWL) -

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signed his first NFL contract on Tuesday, inking a four year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers drafted Beathard with the second of their two third round picks. In college, the former Hawkeye played in 41 games, completing 454 of 782 pass attempts for 5,562 yards and 40 touchdowns. He completed 170 of 301 attempts for 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season.

Details of the contract have yet to be released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.