Iowa's Beathard signs 4-year deal with the 49ers

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signed his first NFL contract on Tuesday, inking a four year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers drafted Beathard with the second of their two third round picks. In college, the former Hawkeye played in 41 games, completing 454 of 782 pass attempts for 5,562 yards and 40 touchdowns. He completed 170 of 301 attempts for 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season.

Details of the contract have yet to be released.