Janesville to host "Meet with the Sheriffs" event

Heat indices will be over 100° Tuesday afternoonMore >>
Heat indices will be over 100° Tuesday afternoonMore >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Sheriff Tony Thompson of Black Hawk County, and Sheriff Dan Pickett of Bremer County, invite the community to attend and discuss school safety, weapons laws, policies, revenues, expenditures, and voice any community concerns ...More >>
Sheriff Tony Thompson of Black Hawk County, and Sheriff Dan Pickett of Bremer County, invite the community to attend and discuss school safety, weapons laws, policies, revenues, expenditures, and voice any community concerns ...More >>