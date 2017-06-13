Janesville to host "Meet with the Sheriffs" event

The Janesville Riviera Roose Community Center, located at 307 Maple St in Janesville, will host a "Meet with the Sheriffs" event this Thursday at 6:30PM.

Sheriff Tony Thompson of Black Hawk County, and Sheriff Dan Pickett of Bremer County, invite the community to attend and discuss school safety, weapons laws, policies, revenues, expenditures, and voice any community concerns.

The event is one of many community meetings that Sheriff Thompson has hosted throughout Black Hawk County since being elected in 2008.