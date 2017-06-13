Lake Michigan floating water park to open June 24 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lake Michigan floating water park to open June 24

Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
Cool off this summer in Lake Michigan's first floating water park. 

The "Whoa Zone" on Whiting's Whihala Beach was installed by the German company Wibit. It includes 61 floating elements including slides, towers, cliffs, tunnels, trampolines, and half pipes.

The cost for a one-hour session is $20.

The park is set to open June 24 in Whiting, Indiana. 

More information is available on their website.

