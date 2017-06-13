Master Control Supervisor

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Dubuque and Iowa City is seeking a highly motivated Master Control Supervisor for its award-winning, state of the art master control facility. This full-time position is accountable for master control operations, including ingesting/timing out local content and monitoring automated playlists for three stations. The position may also be accountable for assisting in the coordination and production of newscasts. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa. Grow your career within a team-oriented company that places priority in growing its employees.

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

• High school or college graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.

• Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team oriented environment.

• Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.

• Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

• Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.

• Experience with video production desirable.

• Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.

• Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.



Requirements:

• Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.

• Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

• Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.

• Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.

• Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

paced environment.

• Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.

• Experience with video production desirable.

• Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.

• Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.



Requirements:

• Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.

• Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

• Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.

• Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.

• Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.



Send your resume to:

Michael Kjose, Operations Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

500 E. 4th St.

Waterloo, IA 50703

mkjose@kwwl.com



KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer