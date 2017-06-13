Names of inmates sought in Georgia released - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Names of inmates sought in Georgia released

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport.
   The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
   The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.
   Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.
   The names of the prison guards weren't immediately released.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.