"It felt great" to kill, convicted murderer says at sentencing

The sentencing for a convicted murderer became heated when the killer spoke to the court.

Brenton Walker met Heather Young at a bar in Michigan before the two headed back to his home.

He became upset after Young started talking about her boyfriend, so he killed her.

"When I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time that I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life," said Brenton Walker to the court.

"He said he's happy now, happy, happy now. I would be happy to take him out, if you (the court) would let me... and I hope wherever he goes, you know, they might do that for me," said Jeffery Cunningham, the victim's ex-husband.

"He stands there with a smirk on his face. That is not right, and they need to get ready to bring the death penalty back into Michigan," said David Bentler, the victim's father.

Walker was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison.