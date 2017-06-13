McDonald's to advertise summer jobs on Snapchat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

McDonald's to advertise summer jobs on Snapchat

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A fast food chain is putting 250,000 jobs up on the app, Snapchat.

Starting today, McDonald's will use Snapchat to advertise summer jobs across the U.S. The chain will use a series of 10-second Snapchat ads, featuring workers talking about why they like working there.

People who are interested will be directed to a hub where they can download and fill out an application. 

