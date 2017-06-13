Hinder, Pop Evil to perform at Dubuque County Fair's Saturday ni - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hinder, Pop Evil to perform at Dubuque County Fair's Saturday night

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Fair announced the bands Hinder and Pop Evil will take the stage Saturday, July 29 during this year's fair.

The announcement comes months after the original announcement was expected to be made.

The show is at 7:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30 p,m.  Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday at 8 a.m. 

For more information about tickets and timing, visit www.dbqfair.com.

The Dubuque County Fair runs from July 25-30.

