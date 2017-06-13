Northeast Iowa Food Bank and others provide summer lunches for kids

The Northeast Iowa food bank is partnering with 17 different organizations to give breakfast and lunch to children in the summer.

They say thousands of meals will be served this summer. Around 1,200 food insecure kids will not be going hungry.

The food bank is giving summer meals to organizations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, La Porte City and Decorah.

Here is a lot of where and when the meals will be provided:

Boys & Girls Club of Evansdale

(Mondays - Fridays @ 1:00 PM, June 19 - Aug 11)

3574 Lafayette Street, Evansdale

Boys & Girls Club of Waterloo Summer Camp

(Mondays - Fridays @ 11:00 AM & 2:00 PM, Aug 15 - Aug 18)

515 Lime Street, Waterloo

Country Terrace Trailer Court, Cedar Falls

(Wednesdays @ 11:45 AM, June 7 - Aug 2)

700 W. Ridgeway Street, Cedar Falls

1st Presbyterian Church, Girls Scouts Summer Adventures

(Mondays - Fridays @ 12:00 PM, June 12 - June 30)

505 Franklin Street, Waterloo

Salvation Army, Waterloo

(Mondays - Fridays @ 10:00 AM breakfast/ 12:15 PM lunch, June 12 - Aug 16)

89 Franklin Street, Waterloo

Southeast Elementary, Waverly

(Mondays - Fridays @ 11:30 AM, June 12 - Aug 11)

809 4th Street, Waverly

YMCA Summer Camp

(Mondays - Fridays @ 12:00 PM, June 12 - Jun 16 & Aug 14- Aug 18)

669 South Hackett Road, Waterloo

Young Parents Together (Northeast Iowa Food Bank)

(Mondays @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, July 10 - Aug 23)

1605 Lafayette Street, Waterloo

YWCA Black Hawk County (Lafayette St)

(Mondays - Fridays @ 8:00 AM breakfast/ 12:00 PM lunch, June 12 - Jun 16)

425 Lafayette Street, Waterloo

YWCA Black Hawk County (Highland Elementary) Highland

(Mondays - Fridays @ 1:00 PM, June 12 - Jun 16).

812 Idaho Street, Waterloo

First United Presbyterian Church, La Porte (BackPacks)

(Fridays, Jun 5 - Aug 18)

Contact Sherry Sheffler at gs_sheffler@hotmail.com for times

501 Sycamore St, La Porte City, Iowa

Congregational United Church, Decorah (BackPacks)

(Fridays, June 5 - Aug 15)

Contact Rev. Laura Arnold at rev.laura.arnold@gmail.com for times

209 W. Broadway, Decorah

Expo Alternative Learning Center

(Thursdays, June 12 - Aug 18)

1410 Independence Ave

Orange Elementary, YMCA Summer Camp

(Monday - Fridays @ 12 PM, June 12 - June 16, and Aug 14 - Aug 18)

Contact Nikki Campbell at ncampbell@blackhawkymca.org for times

5805 Kimball Ave, Waterloo

Cedar Knoll

(Monday - Saturday, June 12 - Aug 18)

Contact Debbie Dreesman at ddreeesman@yescommunities.com for times

5535 Dysart Rd, Waterloo