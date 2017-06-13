With school out, work on Dubuque's Senior High ramps up

School's out for the summer, but the hallways at Dubuque Senior High School are just as busy.

Construction workers buzz between work areas, as they pick up the pace on the $30 million renovation project.

"Well obviously the contractor's open to the whole school. During the school year, we have to work around the classes, work around the students in the hallway, so it's more challenging. We've got a lot of work we have to complete this summer yet," said Charlie Clasen, the buildings and grounds assistant manager for the district.

Among the new additions that will be ready in time for the next school year, a new cafeteria, a new library and a new administration wing.

"Oh they're excited about it, like we are. Their money goes into it, all the taxpayers, the one cent sales tax helps put these projects on, so we're very excited to see that," Clasen said.

And while there's a lot going on right now, there's more on the way.

A new gym, along with new classroom spaces, will be completed in 2018, when the entire project is scheduled to be finished.

All of these changes aimed at improving life during the school year.

"We're doing acoustics with it, so hopefully, bringing in some natural light, that always helps with student atmosphere," Clasen said.

He said the project is a bit behind right now, but with hard deadlines and the new school year looming just months away, they'll be working hard to catch up and get everything done on time.