UPDATE: Names released in fiery rollover crash in Clayton County

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has identified the three people injured in the crash. The victims are 16-year-old Amber Garlow, of Holy Cross, 15-year-old Lillian Horstman, of Guttenberg, and 16-year-old Emma Hefel, also of Guttenberg. Garlow was driving at the time.

-------------------------------------

The Clayton County Sheriff's Department says three people were hurt in a rollover crash Monday afternoon near Guttenberg.

Officers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Garber Road and 310th Street, about five minutes west of Guttenberg in Clayton County. They say one car was involved in the crash, and the car caught fire while rolling over.

Police also say a total of three people were inside the car at the time of the crash, and two have been airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with critical injuries after the crash. One person was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued at the scene. The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released tonight.

The Iowa State Patrol also responded to the scene.