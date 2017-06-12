Warriors beat Cavs 129-120 to win NBA title

Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.More >>
The turf at Kinnick Stadium hill have a new look when the swarm arrives this fall. The University of Iowa confirmed the school's Tigerhawk logo will be featured at midfield for the first time in school history. It's the first time since 1980 that any logo will adorn the 50 yard line.More >>
Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year.More >>
Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night, gaining only its third point at Azteca Stadium as coach Bruce Arena changed seven starters and used a five-man defense to overcome the thin air and short recovery time.More >>
The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>
