Jury end first day of deliberations in Cosby trial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jury end first day of deliberations in Cosby trial

Posted: Updated:
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial have ended their partial first day of deliberations without a verdict.

The jury had begun deliberating this afternoon, after the defense completed its case after six minutes of testimony today. This was the sixth day in trial for the 79-year-old former comedian accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in a 2004 encounter.

Jury deliberations will continue tomorrow.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.