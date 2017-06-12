Car slams into Manchester restaurant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car slams into Manchester restaurant

MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

A car hit and crashed into a restaurant in Manchester this afternoon.

Manchester Police confirm the restaurant was hit. Radio station KMCH and News Director Janelle Tucker had pictures from the scene shortly after the collision at the Sunset Family Restaurant on West Main Street. The crash happened around 4 p.m. today. Officers on scene say no one was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information is made available.

