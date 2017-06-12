Man dies when tractor overturns near Shellsburg

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 79-year-old man died when his tractor overturned today.

Arlo Becker of Norway, Iowa died in the accident, according to officers. They say he was driving the tractor, which was pulling a sprayer, up a steep grade when the tractor overturned and pinned Becker to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened near the 6000 block of 32nd Avenue north of Shellsburg around 2:39 p.m. Monday.

Police say a friend of Becker's was also at the scene, but escaped without injury. Shellsburg Fire and First Responders, the Vinton Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance were among other agencies that assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office at the scene.