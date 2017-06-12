Tractorcade rolls into town

They can be heard coming down the road.

More than 500 tractors rolled through Dubuque County. "You talk to anybody here and they tell you the same thing, they say its just a blast," said Cary Cavanaugh, of Cedar Rapids.

This year, the Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade made its way through the town of New Vienna.

Ed Geers, of Petersburg, who grew-up on a farm, waited for the parade to roll in. "I'm here to watch the tractors as they come by. My interest is primarily to see the oldest ones, cause those are the ones I grew up with," he said.

The parade has a variety of tractors, from your modern John Deere, to the vintage Farmall, showing how much farm machinery has changed overtime.

For many past and present drivers, this is special -- sort of a family reunion. It's just a group of rural people that get together. It's just an Iowa thing. You ride in the country on mostly restored equipment, and you make friendships," added Cavanaugh.

The four-day event runs through Wednesday. For route information, visit: http://600wmtradio.iheart.com/onair/the-great-eastern-iowa-tractorcade-40404/tractorcade-2017-updated-route-by-day-15456125/