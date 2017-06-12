New police partnership expands community outreach

One officer is aiming to make himself more accessible to the community.

Sergeant Brian Hoelscher is a 14-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, now has an office on the eastside of town.

The new program is a partnership with the Tri-County Head Start and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance.

It aims at strengthening relationships with the police department starting at a young age.

"I think it is really going to bridge the gap between the community and the police department because there has been a breakdown," said Eastside Ministerial Alliance Director Martha Frazler.

"It is really anything. They can come here, I can take that report and file it or if it is questions like why do police officers do this, what should I do in this situation, or about things that happen nationally, they can come in here and ask those too. While they are here, they can be given information for services that they might want. It is a win-win for all of us," said Waterloo Police Sergeant Brian Hoelscher, who spearheaded the partnership.

Sergeant Hoelscher will have office hours on Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. at the EMA building at 4th Street and Adam Street.

He will be mentoring the children at Head Start, but he looks forward to visits from anyone in the community.