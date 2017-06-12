Neighbor shocked after officer-involved shooting leaves man dead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Neighbor shocked after officer-involved shooting leaves man dead

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH ENGLISH (KWWL) -

We are hearing from a neighbor just two days after a man is shot and killed by police. 

The shooting happened Saturday night in North English and killed 53-year-old Robin Blaylock. 

Police and sheriff's deputies went to South Walnut Street for a  domestic situation involving a gun. 

We are unsure what led to Blaylock being shot. 

Verla Rutherford, the next door neighbor told us what she witnessed. 
 "I heard yelling next door and I didn't think very much of it I thought some kids were maybe horsing around and then I heard a loud bang," she says. 

Rutherford told us she thought the noise was a firework but later realized something was wrong. 
 "I looked down on the grass in my neighbors backyard and I saw what looked like a body laying underneath a white blanket," she says. 

 "I could not believe it, I just and I still can't believe it yet because the way that from what I heard about Robin Blaylock's behavior that night it just doesn't sound like the next door neighbor that we knew," she added. 

The case is being investigated by the DCI and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. 

Police have not released the name of the officer that pulled the trigger but we know both the Williamsburg Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office were on scene. 
    
    


    

