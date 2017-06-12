Man sentenced 50 years for producing, possessing child pornography

A man, who sexually exploited a child and possessed child pornography, was sentenced today to 50 years in federal prison.

Michael Bordman, 23, of Cedar Rapids, received the sentence after a December 22, 2016 guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

At the plea hearing, Bordman admitted that, between 2015 and 2016, he knowingly used a child to produce child pornography. He also admitted to possessing child pornography on a cell phone.

Bordman was sentenced to 600 months imprisonment. A special assessment of $200 was imposed. Bordman was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, and he must also serve a 25-year term of supervised release. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.