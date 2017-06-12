Iowa Lottery releases statement on impending plea agreement in Tipton jackpot investigation

The Iowa Lottery has released a statement following news that Eddie Tipton has pleaded guilty to theft and one count of computer crime as part of a plea agreement in Wisconsin today, and is expected to also enter a plea deal in Iowa this month.

Tipton and his younger brother Tommy are both tied to a long-running jackpot investigation spanning several states. The older Tipton was the security director for the Multi-State Lottery Association and is accused of supplying a friend with the winning combination in a 2007 Megabucks game and then splitting the $783,000 jackpot.

The Iowa Lottery's statement:

“We’re pleased with the agreement that has been reached in the Tipton cases. We understand that this agreement, if approved by a judge in Iowa, will resolve the pending criminal court proceedings relating to the attempt to claim the 2010 Hot Lotto jackpot prize in Iowa, as well as to the other lottery prizes paid in Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.



We’re thankful for the extensive work in this nationwide lottery investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and authorities from around the country. We’re also grateful for the support of former Governor Terry Branstad and Governor Kim Reynolds, for the priority that they have placed on protecting the integrity of the lottery system here in Iowa.



As these cases reach conclusion, we look forward to the process to help answer any remaining questions about exactly what occurred. This information will be valuable to the Iowa Lottery and the lottery industry as a whole to help us safeguard our games and protect our players.



We have said all along that the Iowa Lottery will follow the facts of this investigation wherever they may lead. I am pleased to say we are one step closer to the end of that road today.



I continue to have confidence that Iowa Lottery games offered today are fair. Our lottery has strong layers of security in place to protect lottery players, lottery games and lottery prizes. We will continue to enhance the layers of security to protect the integrity of our lottery games.”