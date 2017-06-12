UPDATE: 8-year-old's condition continues to improve after falling from cliff

UPDATE: An eight-year-old Jesup girl's condition continues to improve after falling nearly 60-feet off a cliff.

Memorial Day Weekend, Marta Wehrspann fell at Backbone State Park while hiking with her family. The little girl suffered three skull fractures.

Weeks later, Marta's mother Becky says her little girl is now out of a medically induced coma. Becky says she is starting to show her personality again.

Becky says, "She's always been our little fighter. She has always had a little spunk in her and we are grateful for that attitude and motivation now. We really feel that she is determined to get stronger each day and to come back even stronger than she was before the accident."

Marta still has a long road ahead of her, she is still in the intensive unit at UIHC, taking things one day at a time.

The family says they are grateful for all the prayers and support during this difficult time.

UPDATE:

DNR officials confirm 8-year-old Marta Wehrspann of Jesup was injured after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park.

Marta's mother Becky is keeping an online journal on CaringBridge.org

A post Monday night said, "There has been more swelling today, but the drains are doing their job and keeping the pressure off the brain. She is stable, relaxed, and with us. We love her very much."

UPDATE:

An 8-year-old girl from Jesup is in serious condition after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, located in Delaware County.

The Iowa DNR says it happened Sunday, while she was hiking with family and friends. "At approximately 1:30 p.m. yesterday, there was a young girl who fell off the Backbone Trail, off the south side of the trail," said Dave Sunne, Backbone park ranger.

The park is heavily wooded, and has many rocky cliffs.

In an online journal, the girl's mother posted, she lost her footing, fell backwards in a grassy area, but hit her head.

Authorities were immediately called, and she was then taken to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. However, her injuries were too severe.

She was then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. "All I know is, the obvious injuries from the scene and that was some head trauma," Sunne said.

According to the online journal, she suffered three skull fractures, and spent more than three hours in emergency surgery.

The post continues, "We know so many of you are holding our sweet baby girl in prayer, and we are so very grateful for that. Please, please keep praying."