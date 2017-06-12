President Jimmy Carter greets passengers on plane - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Jimmy Carter greets passengers on plane

On a flight from Atlanta to Washington D.C. last week, a very special passenger took some time out to greet passengers.

President Jimmy Carter was aboard a flight headed to Washington, and thought it would be a good idea to meet the passengers. 

The president walked up and down the aisle and shook hands with teach passenger on the flight. 

Carter smiled as he took a little time to meet every single person. 

