Iowa man dies in collision with semi truck in Appanoose County

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
APPANOOSE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Patrol says a 23-year-old man died during a crash in Appanoose County today.

A patrol report says Jacob Comegys of Centerville was driving east on Highway 2 just west of Centerville when his car crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on into the freightliner semi truck in the westbound lane around a curve. Comegys was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. Monday near where Highway 2 meets Old Highway 2. Officers say Tony Evens of Springville was driving the semi truck, and was not reported to be injured in the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol says the collision is still being investigated tonight.

