New Kinnick Stadium turf to feature Tigerhawk logo

The turf at Kinnick Stadium hill have a new look when the swarm arrives this fall. The University of Iowa confirmed the school's Tigerhawk logo will be featured at midfield for the first time in school history. It's the first time since 1980 that any logo will adorn the 50 yard line.

The logo will be black with gold trim and will stretch approximately 14 yards. The logo will be installed facing north to south so that television cameras on the west side of the stadium will show it upright.

The new field design and replacement is part of the Kinnick Edge project which will also feature new two-deck stands in behind the north end zone following the 2017 season.

The playing surface hasn't featured a midfield logo since the block "I" adorned the turf from 1972 to 1980. Iowa opens the season on September 2 when they host Wyoming.