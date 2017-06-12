President Trump reschedules eastern Iowa visit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump reschedules eastern Iowa visit

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
President Trump will be in eastern Iowa on June 21st, holding a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
This comes after the President postponed his original trip June 1st.
He will be at the U.S. Cellular Center at 7:00 p.m. on that Wednesday night.
