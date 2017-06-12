The Salvation Army of Johnson County opens their doors as cooling shelter

The Salvation Army of Johnson County is opening their facility to provide a cooling shelter for members of the community.

Their location is 1116 South Gilbert Court in Iowa City. They're trying to protect people from the extreme temperatures. They're open today, and throughout the summer.

Water will be offered from 9 am - 11:30 am each day. All are also welcome to cool down and hydrate during the evening meal which is served Monday-Friday at 4 pm -6 pm.



The Salvation Army of Johnson County has been collecting bottled water, however additional support is needed.

You can donate anytime.