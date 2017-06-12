One person airlifted to Wisconsin hospital after driving into a ditch in Fayette County

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after driving into a ditch in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriffs say they received a phone call on Saturday about a car in a ditch one mile east of Clermont.

Reports say 21-year-old Daniel Streeter, of Fayette, was driving when he ran into a ditch. He was taken to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union by ambulance for life-threatening injuries.

Streeter was then air lifted to Gundersen in LaCrosse, WI, to undergo treatment for his injuries. The vehicle is destroyed.

This accident still remains under investigation.