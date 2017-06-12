Can drive set at Waterloo West High School - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Can drive set at Waterloo West High School

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo West High School vocal department will hold a can drive this weekend. The monthly drive will take place June 17th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. 

People can drop off their bottles and cans at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West High School parking lot. 

Students will be on hand to help unload cans and bottles. 

