Car seat checks planned in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital will be hosting a car seat check. It will be held on June 17th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. 

The location of the event will be at the Surgery Center Cedar Rapids, 1075 1st Ave. SE.

The car seat checks are free. 

