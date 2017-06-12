Iowa tractor festival expects more than 500 participants - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa tractor festival expects more than 500 participants

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) - More than 500 people are expected to join for a series of slow drives through northeast Iowa in the 18th annual Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2rmVfSF ) reports that the four-day event is based in Dyersville and will feature daily countryside tours in Dubuque and Delaware counties through Wednesday.

The event is organized by Merschman Seeds and Cedar Rapids-based News Radio 600 WMT-AM, and rotates through different parts of eastern Iowa annually.

Jeanne Smith, one of the event's organizers, says this year's route location has likely contributed to an increase in participation. The route includes Earlville, Edgewood, Greeley, Petersburg, New Vienna and Bankston.

The tractors will roll out in two groups, with the 10-mph (16-kph) tractors in front and the 14-mph (22.5-kph) tractors in the back.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

