Rawhide chew product recall

Written by Sara Belmont
Several brands of rawhide chew products are being recalled due to possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of the treats. They were sold nationwide and online. According to the recall notice, plants in Mexico, Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound for cleaning food processing equipment that hasn't been approved in the U.S. 

United Pet Group says it's received a few reports of pet illness. The recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide.

