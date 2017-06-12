Man charged with attempted murder for shooting in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Dubuque.

On June 4th, police responded to Finley Hospital for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Around the same time, officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of North Grandview Avenue for a disturbance.

Police say Stephen A. Miles, 29, of Dubuque had been shot at the home. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect, Nathaniel Z. Grover, 28, of Chicago, was initially charged with willful injury, but the charge has been upgraded. He now faces attempted murder. 

Grover is in custody at the Dubuque County Jail.

