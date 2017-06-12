Man charged with attempted murder for shooting in Dubuque

Few storms track through, still breezy, hot and humidMore >>
Few storms track through, still breezy, hot and humidMore >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >>
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >>