Former Delhi City Clerk pleads guilty to theft of city funds

A woman who used her position as the city clerk for the City of Delhi to steal city funds pled guilty on June 9, 2017, in federal court in Cedar Rapids.  

Angela Billings, 42, from Anamosa, Iowa, was convicted of Theft Concerning a Program Receiving Public Funds.  

