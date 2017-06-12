Former Delhi City Clerk pleads guilty to theft

The former city clerk of Delhi, 42-year-old Angela Billings, has pleaded guilty to theft of city funds in court Friday.

Billings admitted to using the city's credit card for personal expenses, and either canceled water payments that she owed the city or causing the city not to submit bills to her for money owed.

In all, she admitted to stealing $93,177 between March of 2007 and January of 2015.

Sentencing will happen after a presentence report is prepared. She could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine equal to the greater of twice the gross gain resulting from the offense, twice the gross loss resulting from the offense, or $250,000, and three years of supervised release following any prison time.