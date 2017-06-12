South Korea leader proposes Asian nations co-host 2030 World Cup

South Korea's new liberal president has proposed that the rival Koreas and other Northeast Asian countries co-host the 2030 World Cup.



Moon Jae-in made the offer during a Monday meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, saying such an event would contribute to establishing peace among the two Koreas and in Northeast Asia.



Infantino was quoted as saying he'll sound out Chinese President Xi Jinping about Moon's idea when the two meet later this week.



Since taking office last month, Moon's government has been seeking to expand cross-border exchanges as a way to improve strained ties over the North's nuclear ambitions.