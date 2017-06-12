NEW TODAY: Officer-involved shooting in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NEW TODAY: Officer-involved shooting in Iowa

Posted: Updated:

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say an officer responding to a burglary call has shot a man in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the shooting happened early this morning in rural Montrose. The DCI says Lee County deputies had been sent to check on a report about a burglary in progress.

The man is being treated for his wounds.

The names of those involved and other information about the shooting have not been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.