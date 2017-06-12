NEW TODAY: Officer-involved shooting in Iowa

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say an officer responding to a burglary call has shot a man in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the shooting happened early this morning in rural Montrose. The DCI says Lee County deputies had been sent to check on a report about a burglary in progress.

The man is being treated for his wounds.

The names of those involved and other information about the shooting have not been released.