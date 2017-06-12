Construction worker dangles from 17th floor of building - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Construction worker dangles from 17th floor of building

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A construction worker dangles from the 17th floor of the Vue Condos in Sarasota, Florida.

One of the cables on the scaffolding snapped.

The worker was stranded for more than an hour before being pulled to safety.

He was taken to a hospital. No word on how he's doing. 

