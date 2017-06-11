Fire sparks in Science building at University of Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire sparks in Science building at University of Iowa

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
Connect

Firefighters are investigating what started a fire in the Bowen Science Building on the University of Iowa campus.

Iowa City Fire crews were dispatched to 51 Newton Road around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a University of Iowa spokesperson.

The fire was put out by crews around 6:15 p.m. 

No damage estimate is available at this time.

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.