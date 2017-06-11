Firefighters working on Van Horne fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters working on Van Horne fire

Written by MacLeod Hageman
VAN HORNE (KWWL) -

According to authorities, firefighters are working to contain a fire on Main Street in Van Horne.

We reached out to the Vinton fire chief, and he confirms firefighters were sent from Vinton to help douse the flames.

We are working to learn more about this fire. 

If you have information, photos, or video, please send it to news@kwwl.com

