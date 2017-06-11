76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino winnings - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino winnings

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (NBC) -

A 76-year-old woman was robbed of $100,000 from her Brooklyn apartment, according to a news report.

On Saturday morning, two men posing as Jehovah's Witnesses knocked on Yvonne Reeder's door in East New York and pushed their way in, said The New York Post.

Reeder said they knew where to look, going into the bedroom and grabbing the lockbox with cash, said the report.

The money came from playing slots during two trips to Atlantic City, Reeder told The New York Post.

Reeder was not physically injured, said the report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.