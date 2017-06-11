100 names added to Iowa Firefighters Memorial

It was an emotional and meaningful day for families of fallen firefighters.

At least 104 Iowa firefighters' names were added to the Iowa Firefighter Memorial in Coralville Sunday.

Among those firefighters was Diane Curits' husband.

"I thought it would be an honor to put his name on the wall," said Curtis, Griswold.

Many people lost a husband, a wife, a father or grandparent, including Trisha Hedges who lost her grandfather.

"He was an amazing man and this was his life," said Hedges, Maxwell. "This is what he loved...he talked about it all the time."

At the ceremony, firefighters rang the four fives, a bell-ringing ceremony that announces a loss, but also a way to remember those who died.

"It makes me feel proud, but sad," said Curtis.

Firefighters and families, one by one, were able to read the names aloud of the firefighters they lost, and they placed a wreath by the memorial. Firefighters also placed firefighter gear at the front of the memorial.

Organizers explained, "the gloves are placed so that we may remember how they have touched many of our lives, the helmet is placed as an assurance that they will live on in all of our hearts and minds forever."

Parts of the ceremony were emotional, but it was also rewarding for families.

"It was hard, but it was refreshing knowing that we are here and we are going to honor him everyday and that his name is here and everyone can honor him the way he needs to be," said Hedges.

Organizers say among the 100 firefighters honored today, three were killed while working.

