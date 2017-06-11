Hundreds of runners complete Relay Iowa during humid weekend

All in the name of charity, 42 teams ran across the state of Iowa during the hot and humid weekend.

That's 339 miles in three days, from Sioux City to Dubuque.

Relay Iowa, now in its eighth year, is not a race. More than 400 runners took part in the tough challenge. "It's a very slow moving event. If there was ever a marathon, not a sprint, it's Relay Iowa. It'll take an average 50 hours for a team to run," said Bill Raine, the co-founder of the event.

The sweltering heat made the journey all the more difficult. "Well, it was hot, so we tried to run shorter legs, and faster pace, and that was our way of kinda combating that," said Joshua Sun, from the Quad Cities.

The warmer weather took a toll on some.

"For the first time, we had two runners get dehydrated and need to get fluids. It was because of the heat and the wind, that combination really took a lot out of the runners this year," said Raine.

After receiving treatment, those runners are okay.

This year, nearly $60,000 was raised through Relay Iowa. Half of the donations will go to an orphanage in South Africa, called Restoring Hope International. The money will be used to build houses for the orphans.

The rest will go to other charities throughout Iowa.

For more information, visit: http://www.relayia.org/