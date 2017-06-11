15-year-old arrested in death of 10-year-old Colorado girl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.

Kiaya Campbell was reported missing in the city of Thornton on Wednesday, and her body was found the next day about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from her father's house. Investigators said her body had signs of severe trauma.

Kiaya was last seen with the 15-year-old son of her father's girlfriend.

Police wouldn't confirm if he was the boy arrested Saturday night. The girlfriend's son had reported that he and the girl had gotten separated during a thunderstorm.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says that because the boy is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Investigators didn't release other details, including a possible motive.

