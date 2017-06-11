Average gas price drops slightly to $2.40 a gallon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Average gas price drops slightly to $2.40 a gallon

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

An analyst says the average price of regular-grade gasoline has fallen less than a penny per gallon over the last three weeks, to $2.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices in the coming weeks may decline unless crude oil prices rebound quickly.

The average price of midgrade gasoline was $2.69 a gallon, while the average price of premium was $2.91 a gallon.

She says the average price for diesel was up a penny to $2.56 a gallon.

In a survey of the Lower 48 states, the highest average gas price was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $3.16 a gallon.

The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $1.96 a gallon.

To review the lowest fuel prices near you, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.