Update: Altoona Mayor Skip Conkling dies following illness

The mayor of Altoona, Josiah "Skip" Conkling, has died following an illness he had been battling since January.

He was 71.

Hamilton's Funeral Service in Altoona says Conkling died Friday at Prairie View Village in Altoona.

Conkling had served as mayor in Altoona since 2012. Before that, he served on the Altoona City Council for 16 years.

A professional plumber, mechanic and electrician, Conkling served as a commissioner on the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Commission and was a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Metropolitan Advisory Council, 2030 Transportation Task Force and the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Conkling, two children, three step-children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday at Altoona United Methodist Church.