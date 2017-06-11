L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMarch'

In Los Angeles, the annual pride parade has been renamed the ResistMarch, and tens of thousands of people turned out in Hollywood, some carrying rainbow flags or signs reading "Love trumps hate."

Speakers at the event included Mayor Eric Garcetti and RuPaul, the host of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Chad Morgan told KABC-TV he's inspired by gay parents walking with their children.

He says "there are rights all across the board that are in jeopardy, that we need to show that we will fight for in America."

