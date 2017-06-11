Iowa teen graduates 2 days before death from cancer

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- Family, teachers and friends are remembering an eastern Iowa teen who reached her goal last week of graduating from high school -- just two days before she died after a months-long battle with cancer.

18-year-old Allison Cress graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque on June 3. The feat came after she was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in September a little more than two weeks after starting her senior year.

She was able to spend only three or four weeks in class during the school year, but worked with a tutor and taught herself.

Her obituary says: Allison Cress, 18, of Asbury passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017, at home surrounded by family. Memorial visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 p.m. Allison was born September 26, 1998. in Davenport, the daughter of David and Holly (Bealer) Cress. She recently graduated from Hempstead High School. Class of 2017. Allison was “her own person – she did Allison," enjoyed drawing, reading, outdoors, hiking, and playing video games. She loved Zelda, Harry Potter, and RPGing with friends. Allison brought a smile to your face and always kept a positive attitude during her fight with cancer. She was able to have a “Make A Wish” trip to Paris and London and her favorite parts of the trip was to Universal Studios: The Making of Harry Potter in London and Claude Monet’s home and gardens in Paris. Allison also enjoyed Halloween and loved animals, especially her new puppy “Bruce.” She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her parents, Holly (Rafic) Sinno, David (Heather) Cress; maternal grandparents, Robin Bealer and Linda and Jim Boyd; paternal grandparents, Gary and Barb Cress and Abdul and Melissa Sinno; siblings, Emily Adkins, Ashley Cress, Ameena Sinno, and Zakariya Sinno; great grandparents, Wayne Batten and Kurt Bealer, Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles; and cousins; and a special friend, Jared Beacom. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kurt Bealer, Jr. The families would like to thank the Hempstead and University of Dubuque communities, Dance Marathon; and Make A Wish Foundation for your support during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to a scholarship fund at Hempstead High School and University of Dubuque in Allison’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hskfh.com