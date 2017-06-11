Sioux City to paint water tank with nod to hit 1940s song

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A fresh paint job on a prominent Sioux City water storage tank will pay homage to a hit 1940s song that that features the city in its title.

The city plans to decorate the Singing Hills water tank with the city's name and notes from "Sioux City Sue," the 1945 tune by Dick Thomas and Ray Freedman.

The tank, one of eight water storage facilities in Sioux City, sits atop a hill in Sertoma Park, where it is noticeable from Interstate 29, the Highway 75 bypass, Cone Park and Southern Hills Mall. It hasn't been repainted since its construction in the mid-1990s and would be the first to sport a city-funded painting design.