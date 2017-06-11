Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing a crash that killed his friend and injured two others.

24-year-old Dylan Steven Eric Winker was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while intoxicated and serious injury by vehicle.

Prosecutors say Winker caused the Oct. 11 Pleasant Hill crash that killed 28-year-old Stephen Graber, a passenger in Winker's vehicle. The crash also seriously injured two others in another vehicle.

The Polk County Attorney's Office says Winker consumed nine drinks in the 90 minutes before he got behind the wheel.

Court records show Winker's blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive and that he also had amphetamines and marijuana in his system.